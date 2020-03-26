Although we did not physically meet at church Sunday for a typical worship service, we did receive via email an order of worship. Thanks so much to Faith Boudreau, Pastor David Adams and any others who made this happen.
Our worship service included a sermon, hymns and prayer requests with joys. Clearly our focus is on the coronavirus and we pray that those suffering will receive comfort. Everywhere we turn we see the devastating impact of this disease.
The sermon spoke of courage being pressure under grace. In the coming weeks and months let us continue praying that we all exhibit strength and courage.
The weekly email worship materials will continue to be sent to parishioners and we should stay tuned as to future scheduling information.
— Sharon Fortune