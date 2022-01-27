We gathered Sunday for worship with Lorraine Towne Cavaretta reading Scripture from Corinthians 12 and Luke 4. Patty Jacob served as our musician and played the carillon following the service for the Elmore village community to enjoy.
We expressed gratitude for the successful resolution of the Elmore post office situation. Dave Whitcomb successfully completed training for his new aviation job. Several parishioners are celebrating birthdays in January. So many people of all ages are struggling with cancer; they are in our prayers. We prayed for parishioners who are battling COVID-19, and that the pandemic will loosen its grip on our country and world.
Pastor Sean Delmore spoke of Christ as a servant leader. We ponder how Christ’s mission relates to who we are and where we are going. Even as Jesus was rejected at Nazareth, he led those then and us now to a world which looks like the kingdom of heaven.
The bishop has planned a pastoral trip to Jerusalem Feb. 14-24, and Delmore, along Pastor Becca Girrell from Morrisville Community Church, have been invited to participate.
On Thursday, Jan. 27, we begin a four-week Bible study class focusing on Philippians. We will meet at 6 p.m. at church. A light dinner will be provided, and all are welcome to attend.
— Sharon Fortune
