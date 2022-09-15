We were greeted by Susan and Kevin Drew with Kevin reading Scripture from Jeremiah and Luke. In his sermon, Pastor Sean Delmore spoke of the ways in which Jesus focused on things that are lost and then found again.
Once we have been lost it is often difficult to be found again. God’s grace never leaves us, even when we are lost.
We prayed for those struggling with the loss of Queen Elizabeth and the transitions that Europe is facing both politically and economically. We celebrated the Mooney family’s decision not to sell their Elmore home. It is a joy to be acknowledged as a very welcoming church community by a new parishioner.
We are grateful for Bill Cox assuming responsibilities as our treasurer and thank Amanda Keith who has served faithfully for many years in that position. We appreciate Patty Jacob’s work in advancing the necessary paperwork to accomplish this transition.
On the anniversary of 9/11 we prayed for those impacted by that tragedy. Prayers were offered for those suffering devastation and death in the flooding in Pakistan. The climate crisis looms large and its devastating effects are felt worldwide.
The women’s group M&Ms resumes meeting this Monday evening.
— Sharon Fortune
