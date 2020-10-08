Parishioners gathered once again on Sunday morning at 8:30 a.m. for indoor service. We followed the order of worship provided to us via email and through the continued efforts of Faith Boudreau. Communion was offered via single use packaging of juice and wafers. Thanks to our church members who provide leadership, musical accompaniment and to Pastor David for leading those present through worship.
There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, Oct. 10, for parishioner, Patricia Anderson, who passed away in August. This memorial service will be held outdoors at the Elmore church at 10 a.m. Please bring chairs. We hope for good weather for this outdoor event.
The women’s prayer group will continue to meet on Monday evening at 5:15 p.m. in the church basement. Sunday school has resumed. Numerous joys and concerns were expressed, with prayers offered for those struggling with health issues and for the hardships imposed by the pandemic. Special prayers were offered for Anita Morris, who now resides at the Manor. Additionally, prayers were made for family members who have experienced the loss of loved ones.
Pastor David’s sermon focused on the scripture readings from Philippians and Exodus. He discussed the Hebrew people’s transformational journey from slavery to freedom. This includes God’s presentation to Moses of the Ten Commandments written on the stone tablet. The commandments serve as a basic guide that instructs us toward God’s gift of a fulfilling life.
— Sharon Fortune
