We welcomed pastor Sean Delmore back from his vacation. In his absence Carol Moulton led us in worship and delivered the sermon.
Tom Mooney and Jake Lubin read Scripture from Hebrews and Luke. We are grateful for our many church members who contribute so positively to make our services run smoothly and well.
We prayed for school personnel as well as the many students returning to begin a new school year. We prayed for safe travel as people finish summer vacations, and we expressed gratitude for family times together. We prayed for those recovering from surgery as well as those undergoing cancer treatment.
Our Elmore community will experience many activities over Labor Day weekend, including a bike race, a 5K race, musical events, a block party and a fireworks display.
Delmore spoke of the ways in which God responds to our behaviors. The cross is a continual symbol of God’s strength and an expression of our faith and struggle to believe as Christians. We demonstrate God’s love when we reach out and help others.
— Sharon Fortune
