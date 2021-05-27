Those who were present for the in-person church service on Sunday gathered physically at the church at 8:30 a.m., while others used the email program or Facebook livestream.
We followed the order of worship provided via email and in the church bulletin through the continued efforts of Faith Boudreau. Patty Jacob and Susanna Burnham accompanied parishioners musically during the service. Scripture passages, read by Jeff Churchill, were from Acts, Romans and John.
Our church community is preparing for a pastoral transition as David Adams approaches his retirement from the ministry at the end of June. During most Sundays in June congregation lay speakers will conduct the service.
Pastor David will preach his final sermon on June 6, administering communion that Sunday. A pastoral transition team is being formed to say farewell to Pastor David and to welcome our new pastor, Sean Delmore, who officially begins on July 4.
On June 26 we will host a retirement party for Pastor David. This will consist of a potluck barbecue to be held outside the church.
— Sharon Fortune
