Mother’s Day found parishioners gathering on a lovely sunny spring morning. The Moultons greeted us. Scripture readings from Psalm 23 and John 10 were read by Faith Boudreau. Patty Jacob served as our musician and played the carillon following the worship service for the Elmore community to enjoy.
Parishioners left church to find a gift of May baskets containing beautiful daffodils, cookies and candy. Boudreau and the children were busy this week producing this lovely spring treat.
We prayed for those dealing with COVID-19, some of whom are having a second infection. We continue in prayer for Ukraine and the horrid situation there. Prayers for all mothers were offered, in honor of Mother’s Day. Prayers for families who are struggling or estranged were offered as well. Joy was expressed for the blessing of time spent with children and grandchildren.
Pastor Sean Delmore’s sermon focused on hands. Especially on Mother’s Day, we appreciate the hands that nourish and care for us. Mothers lift our hope and experience of love. Our hands are meant to hold those we love. God’s grace reaches out for us. Our hands reflect God’s unconditional love for us.
Bible study continues Thursday evenings at 6 p.m. and the women’s prayer group meets on Monday evenings at 5:15 p.m. Trustees meet this Tuesday, May 10.
— Sharon Fortune
