As our church community continues to be physically separated, we focus on ways to be together even though we cannot physically do so. This Sunday Pastor David Adams offered communion in the church parking lot on a drive-through basis. Parishioners were provided with individual servings of juice and bread. Additionally, several parishioners connected for the first time via Zoom. Thanks to Jessica Dambach and Pastor David for getting this set up and organized.
We received the order of worship via email: thanks again to Faith Boudreau for making this possible. Pastor David’s sermon focused on Jesus being known to us through his voice. He is known to us by the sound of his words, via the scriptures. Jesus is the gate that protects us from the dangers of the wild and frees us to be nourished as we need.
Our joys and concerns focused on gratitude for being able to be outside and enjoy the increasingly warm weather, with prayers for military personnel who are abroad, for community members dealing with cancer and many other illnesses, and particularly for those dealing with COVID and the many repercussions created by the pandemic.
— Sharon Fortune