Although Easter is passed, the three crosses in the field beside the church remind us of Christ’s crucifixion and resurrection.
Those who were present for the in-person church service gathered physically at the church at 8:30 a.m. Others utilized the email program provided, or logged onto the Facebook livestream broadcast during the service.
We followed the order of worship provided to us via email and in the church bulletin through the continued efforts of Faith Boudreau, and we received the livestream thanks to Kim Whitcomb. Scripture passages, read by Jeff Churchill, were from John. Thanks to musician Patty Jacob for the music during the service and for playing the Carillon, which sounded throughout the village after the service.
The sermon focused on issues of rescue. Pastor David spoke of efforts to provide food rescue for those who are food insecure. He likened these efforts to early believers in Christ, who rescued them then and continues to rescue all who believe in him.
The women’s prayer group meets Monday at 5:15 p.m. on Zoom. All are welcome.
— Sharon Fortune
