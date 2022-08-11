Pastor Sean Delmore spoke of the ways in which we are ready for God appearing in our lives. We were encouraged to put aside our pursuit of everyday pleasures and instead focus on God. We become so absorbed with negative minutia in our lives that we don’t focus on God enough. When we orient ourselves to God, we become attuned to his glory which surrounds us.
We prayed for travel mercies and for those struggling with anxiety and depression. We prayed for the people of Kentucky struggling with the aftermath of devastating flooding and for those in the West dealing with massive fires.
As is our custom on the first Sunday of each month, we celebrated communion. Carol Moulton and Lorraine Towne-Cavaretta assisted Delmore in presenting the sacraments. Tom Mooney and his grandson Jake Lubin read Scripture passages from Colossians and Luke. Patty Jacob served as our musician.
Upcoming events include women’s M&M prayer group meetings on Mondays at 5:15 p.m. as well as our church yard sale Friday and Saturday, Aug. 19 and 20, at Hope Grows Farm on Route 15 in Hyde Park.
— Sharon Fortune
