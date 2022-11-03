On a cool Sunday morning parishioners gathered to celebrate worship. Lorraine Towne-Cavaretta greeted parishioners and read Scripture from Psalms and Luke. The call to worship invoked our desire to see Jesus in all that we experience, in pressing crowds, with those who are lost and who seek mystery and meaning, wisdom and peace.
Pastor Sean Delmore’s sermon reminded us that nothing can separate us from the love of God. Christ serves as the messenger and call from God. With that belief, parishioners set forth to go into the world with Christ’s message.
Our prayers included our politicians and those in public office who are threatened and attacked by those manifesting anger and hatred. We prayed for healing and recovery for those struggling with injury and illness. We prayed for a peaceful and nonviolent upcoming election season. We prayed that our children enjoy a happy upcoming Halloween.
Two meetings are coming up this week: On Tuesday evening the administrative board will have its quarterly meeting, and on Saturday district superintendent Jill Robinson meets with church members for our annual church conference. All members are encouraged to attend.
— Sharon Fortune
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.