The call to worship and scripture readings from Romans and Matthew were read by Kathy Wilder, who also served as our worship leader.
We greatly appreciate Faith Boudreau sending the weekly printed bulletin to every parishioner via email, along with requests for prayer concerns and joys. Patty Jacob and Susanna Burnham provided musical accompaniment with Susanna playing the carillon following the service.
Prayers were offered for those suffering from the wildfires out West. Continued prayers were offered for those struggling with illness, including parishioner Anita Morris. Joys were expressed for the natural world around us, including animals. The reopening of school this week was shared as a joy.
The sermon focused on our struggle with compromise. As Christians our religious history is riddled with conflict and resistance to compromise. Church leaders such as Martin Luther and Mother Teresa recognized the importance of compromise in the advancement of their beliefs. As Christians we should live to serve God and to enact his purpose for us on earth.
Church services continue with indoor worship each Sunday at 8:30 a.m. Women’s prayer group meets each Monday at 5:15 p.m. outside the church, weather permitting.
— Sharon Fortune
