Parishioners gathered in the church parking lot for services on Sunday at 8:30 a.m. Social distancing and mask wearing were observed. The carillon music resounded throughout the Elmore community following the service, thanks to the continued efforts of Susanna Burnham.
The worship committee has formulated a plan to return to services inside the church building beginning on Aug. 2. Pastor David Adams emailed everyone the complete protocol for safely resuming services inside the building. Questions should be directed to him or any of the worship committee members. Work is underway to provide children who typically attend vacation Bible school with materials for use independently in their homes. Packets will be delivered to their homes in the next two weeks. Many thanks to Faith Boudreau and her helpers in undertaking this outreach project.
Scripture readings were from Romans 8:12-25 and Matthew 13:24-30. The sermon focused on the real struggles that churches are undergoing today as they work to remain open and vibrant to parishioners. Paul’s letter to the Romans addressed the difficult times the church faced during that era. Despite the challenges then and today, Christians remain hopeful that God’s work in the world will continue and flourish.
— Sharon Fortune
