We gathered Sunday for the 8:30 a.m. worship service. Pastor Sean Delmore reminded us of the beauty of the harvest season and that it is Laity Sunday. Thanks to the Moultons for greeting and to Carol for reading scripture from Job and Mark. We are grateful to Patty Jacob, for serving as our musician and playing the carillon following the service for the entire Elmore community to enjoy.
Delmore’s sermon focused on serving Jesus. We were encouraged to extend our outreach as individuals and as a church as a way of demonstrating our servant leadership. He reminded us that often people who behave in saintly ways go unnoticed by others, thus they serve with silent care. Our ministries can be powerful ones as we reach out to help others in our community. We serve by following the teachings of Jesus.
Continued prayers were offered for those struggling with illness, especially several parishioners dealing with cancer, and those recovering from surgery. We prayed for those who serve as caregivers among us and for those they care for.
On Thursday, Oct. 21, the administrative council will meet to confirm church committee appointments, to review our recent quarterly budget report and to approve a budget for the coming year. All are welcome to attend.
— Sharon Fortune
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.