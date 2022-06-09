Our Sunday service featured a tribute to our young people who are graduating. Those honored with Bibles or crosses included Rosie Howell, graduating from eighth grade at Bishop Marshall School; Holden Frazee, eighth grade at Peoples Academy; Jackson Wills, grade 3 at Elmore School; Madison Moulton and Abigail Boudreau, high school, Peoples Academy.
Church members spoke on behalf of each young graduate, presenting them with a gift and praying for them. Thanks to Faith Boudreau for organizing this special ceremony.
Pastor Sean Delmore spoke of God’s spirit being with us and the power of that gift. He discussed the ways our community can fix the issues we struggle with in society.
We prayed for those suffering illness and loss, for those struggling in the Ukrainian war, for those in our country who have been victims of gun violence and mass shootings. We celebrated news of parishioners and community members who have overcome cancer and other serious illnesses.
As is our custom on the first Sunday of each month, we celebrated communion. Carol Moulton and Lorraine Towne-Cavaretta assisted the pastor in presenting the sacraments.
Upcoming events include women’s M&M prayer group, Mondays at 5:15 p.m. as well as the PA baccalaureate on June 12 at 4 p.m.
— Sharon Fortune
