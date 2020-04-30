Our community was treated Sunday morning to a half-hour session of music projected from the church belfry. The beautiful sounds of hymns soothed and wafted throughout Elmore Village on Sunday morning. Thanks to Pastor David, Patty Jacob and Susanna Burnham for making this surprise musical treat possible.
Parishioners received the order of worship via email. Again, thanks to Faith Boudreau and Pastor David for their continuing efforts to provide this to our church family.
Joys included the beautiful weather we enjoyed on Saturday, as well as the ability to gather outdoors in small numbers keeping social-distancing recommendations. Prayer requests included mention of all those struggling medically and economically with the fallout from the pandemic. Apart from COVID illnesses, many of our parishioners are struggling with health issues at this time, including cancer and other maladies.
The sermon focused on the purpose of gathering weekly in church to hear the sermon delivered. The point of the weekly church gathering is to commune with God, enjoy the fellowship of others — whether it is in person or technologically — and to appreciate what Christ sacrificed to provide forgiveness for our sins.
On Sunday, May 3 at 8:30 a.m., communion will be provided via a drive-through method of cars in the church parking lot.
Sunday, May 10 will feature a celebration of Mother’s Day, with church women receiving carnations in our parking lot, via a safe, drive-through method.
— Sharon Fortune