On a cold morning, we were warmly welcomed to church by Mike Menard and Jessica Dambach. Our church service starts at 8:15 a.m. with our praise choir singing and Patty Jacob playing piano. Jeff Churchill was worship leader and Jenny Churchill read the scriptures: Amos 4:13 and Ephesians 2:10. Our joys and concerns involved those who are having health issues such as strokes, cancer, mental health issues, back problems and surgery. We lifted in prayer Scott, Denise, Alex, Dave’s mom and Sam. We also lifted in prayer Jerry Breen, who has many exams to take this week.
Our joys were having family joining us in church, baptism of children and the blessings of the shoeboxes that were collected. Our church school was also a joy this week as it delivered over 21 bags of groceries to the food shelf. They decorated the bags and collected the items.
Unwrapped toys for the Lamoille County Family Center toy drive are due Sunday, Dec. 1.
Upcoming events:
• Bible study, Saturdays at 8:30 a.m., at Wilders’ house.
• Women’s prayer group, Thursdays at 5:15 p.m., at the church.
• Church Thanksgiving dinner, Sunday, Nov. 24, 5 p.m.
• Holiday craft party for children, Sunday, Dec. 1, 3 - 4:30 p.m.
— Patricia L. Anderson