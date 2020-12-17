On the third Sunday of Advent parishioners gathered together in three ways as God’s people: through the email worship provided weekly by Faith Boudreau, through in person service in the church, or through Facebook Live Service on the Elmore Church Facebook page. Through all of these venues, we set aside time to worship God in fellowship with the Elmore Church family.
Readings were from Isaiah, Thessalonians and John. Prayers were offered for those dealing with illness, especially the ramifications of COVID. Essential workers and those in nursing care facilities were mentioned. Joys were expressed for children returning home from college and for Vermonters who are abiding by the governor’s guidelines for safety during the pandemic.
Due to the restrictions placed on us with the pandemic, the Elmore Church Christmas Eve Pageant is postponed this year. Instead, there will be a carillon playing of familiar Christmas carols from 6-6:45 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
In the spirit of Christmas, visitors are welcome to come and park in the church lot, listening to this lovely music as it wafts over the Lake Elmore community. Thanks to our musician, Susanna Burnham, for making this possible.
— Sharon Fortune
