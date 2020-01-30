On a snowy Sunday, Pastor David Adams asked the children and parishioners who they are rooting for in the Super Bowl. His point was that, in this sporting event, as in so many things in life, we are divided in our opinion as to who should be victorious. While it is natural to root for one side or for one team to win, it is important to realize we are all part of the game and to respect others’ opinions and to strive for unity.
Relationships are what hold churches together, even when there are ideological or philosophical differences among parishioners.
Joys and Concerns included prayers for Allison, Patty Jacob’s niece, who is being deployed to the Middle East in August. The joy of birthday celebrations during the past week was acknowledged. Prayers were offered for progress with physical therapy. Witnessing nature around us, in the form of wildlife, was celebrated, as was the occasion of visiting a winter Ice Castle display. Parishioners expressed gratitude for the many blessings in our daily lives.
Upcoming events:
• The M&M Women’s group meets Thursday at 5:15 p.m.
• Bible Class, Saturday mornings at 8:30 at the Wilders.
• Administrative board meeting, Monday, Feb. 3, at 6:30 p.m.
• Snow packer’s dinner, Elmore church, Feb. 16.
— Sharon Fortune