Our second indoor service was held on Sunday morning at 8:30 a.m. We sang the first hymn outside, then proceeded into the building maintaining social distancing and wearing masks.
The call to worship and scripture readings from Genesis and 2 Corinthians were read by David Ford. He led us in worship and delivered the sermon, filling in for Pastor Adams, who is on vacation this week.
We were pleased to welcome the Gladfelter family from Pennsylvania, who have been summer visitors to our church for many years. This was a sad week in the Elmore community with the loss of Warren Miller and Francis Hill. Prayers were offered for both families as they mourn their loved one who has passed away.
The sermon topic was “What Do you Smell Like?” David Ford spoke of his experience growing up as the son of a farmer in the Northeast Kingdom, and he illustrated the power of the sense of smell to the congregation.
— Sharon Fortune
