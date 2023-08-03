We gathered on a bright sunny Sunday morning for worship service. We were reminded that the kingdom of heaven is like a tiny mustard seed. We were asked to turn our attention to what is small but potent.
We prayed for several people struggling with cancer, including Kevin, Chip and Heather. We acknowledged the ways we show our love for our neighbors by providing meals and prayer support.
Gratitude was expressed for a very successful Bible school week where two dozen children played games, sang songs and learned about the many ways that God is present in their lives. Thanks to Faith Boudreau, Abigail Boudreau, Susan Drew and Merri Greenia, along with the teen helpers Taylor and James, who made the week such a success.
Scripture readings were from Genesis and Matthew and were read by Tom Mooney and Jake Lubin. Pastor Sean Delmore spoke of Jesus’ use of parables in teaching the disciples. Truly the smallest of things can make a big difference. Each of us is in the midst of transformation. Our focus should be on developing love, mercy and grace.
