We gathered on a bright sunny Sunday morning for worship service. We were reminded that the kingdom of heaven is like a tiny mustard seed. We were asked to turn our attention to what is small but potent.

We prayed for several people struggling with cancer, including Kevin, Chip and Heather. We acknowledged the ways we show our love for our neighbors by providing meals and prayer support.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.