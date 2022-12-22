Our Sunday service included the lighting of the fourth candle of Advent, the candle of love. Previous candles were lit including the candles of hope, peace and joy. As the advent candles were lit, we sang a tribute to the Christ child.
As Christmas approaches, our attention is drawn to Scripture from Romans and Matthew. Pastor Sean Delmore reminded us that Joseph’s acceptance of Mary’s pregnancy was a testament to his faith that she would bear the child sent to earth to save us from our sins. Advent allows us time to focus on love. God’s promise comes true through the birth of Jesus.
We enjoyed the Christmas concert presented last week by the Waterbury Community Band. We continue to pray for those struggling with illness, injury and hospitalization. We prayed for safe travel for those visiting family and friends during the holidays.
We will celebrate Christmas with a Blue Christmas service on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Our Christmas Eve service is at 6 p.m. An informal service will be held on Christmas morning at 8:30 a.m. All are welcome.
— Sharon Fortune
