Those who were present for the in-person church service on Sunday gathered physically at the church at 8:30 a.m. Others logged onto the Facebook livestream broadcast during the service, thanks to Jeff Churchill. Susanna Burnham accompanied parishioners musically during the service. Scripture passages were from John 21:15-17.
Our church community is grateful to lay leader Connie Perlin, who provided us with the sermon reflection and lead us throughout the service. The sermon focused on the gospel of Peter and his walk on water. Peter tells us not to take our eyes off Jesus. We are to think spiritually as God would have us think, as we are all servants of God.
She stressed that it is difficult being a Christian, and that grief is a difficult emotion to cope with.
We celebrated the Peoples Academy baseball team’s recent win of a state championship. We appreciate all the challenges our young people experienced during this difficult year of restrictions due to the pandemic and were grateful the baseball team could enjoy being victorious, culminating their year of hard work and practice.
Gratitude was expressed for our many lay leaders who fill in as needed throughout the year and especially this month as Pastor Adams prepares for his retirement.
We will host a farewell party for our retiring minister on June 26, which will include a late afternoon fellowship time and barbecue at the church.
The women’s group, M&Ms, meet on Mondays at 5:15 p.m. at the church. All are welcome.
— Sharon Fortune
