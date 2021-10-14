Our 8:30 a.m. Sunday service began with announcements and the call to worship, directing us to listen for the voice of God as it comes near. Sharon Fortune led the service and delivered the sermon reflection. Patty Jacob accompanied us musically during the service and following worship on the carillon. Carol Moulton read Scripture from Psalm 22 and Deuteronomy 26:16-19.
During the service many joys and concerns were shared by parishioners. As members of the congregation struggle with health issues and recover from surgery, we prayed for healing. We were delighted to welcome back families who had been away during the summer months and offered prayers for safe travel for our snowbirds returning to Florida this week. We celebrated recent athletic accomplishments of our youth and were pleased to have one of our University of Vermont college students join us for worship.
The sermon/reflection focused on the topics of power, control and obedience. Parishioners were encouraged to consider who or what they allow to control them and to what sources they relinquish their power. Scripture readings reinforced the necessity of obeying God and striving to live lives that acknowledge God as our most powerful influence and shaper of our behavior.
— Sharon Fortune
