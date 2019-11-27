The Elmore church continues its community outreach events as we enter the holiday season. On Sunday, Nov. 24, at 5 p.m., we hosted our annual Thanksgiving Dinner at the church. All community members were invited to partake in this free meal.
The Elmore Holiday Craft Party will be held on Sunday, Dec. 1, from 3 to 5 p.m. All area children are invited to come decorate cookies, make projects, play games and eat snacks. The annual caroling/hayride will be held on the afternoon of Sunday, Dec. 8, with all area children and adults welcome to attend.
Thanks to the Sunday school superintendent, Faith Boudreau, for organizing these events.
Our women’s group, the M&M’s, meets each Thursday at 5:15 p.m. at the church.
Our church is planning another Blue Christmas program to be held in December at the Worcester church. Watch for more information regarding this upcoming event.
We are beginning preparations for our annual Christmas Eve pageant. This will be held at the church at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve. All are welcome to attend this musical dramatization of the birth of Christ.
— Sharon Fortune