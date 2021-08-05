We gathered in church Sunday morning where we celebrated communion. Community children enjoyed a fun and uplifting program in vacation Bible school. Their week-long camp culminated in a performance of songs and presentations on Friday morning for parents, grandparents and friends.
Many thanks to Faith Boudreau, her three daughters and the many teens and adults whose planning and hard work made this opportunity possible for our children.
Our scripture lessons, read by Marsha Cox, were from Psalms and Ephesians. We prayed for many health concerns experienced by those we know and care for. Special prayers were offered for those dealing with cancer and for those seeking healing and recovery from illness. We prayed for health care professionals who deal with very ill patients.
We welcomed the Gladfelters, vacationing parishioners from Pennsylvania, who have visited our church each summer for many years.
Pastor Sean Delmore’s sermon reflection focused on how we equip people to serve God. What gifts do we see in others and what is the expression of God’s grace? When we have faith in God we live our faith.
The M&M women’s group meets at the church Mondays at 5:15 pm.
— Sharon Fortune
