Parishioners gathered once again either at the church Sunday morning at 8:30 a.m., or they utilized the email program or logged onto the Facebook livestream during the service. We followed the order of worship provided to us via email and in the church bulletin through the continued efforts of Faith Boudreau.
We celebrated many joys and prayed for concerns, including those struggling with the ramifications of the deadly COVID virus. Special prayers were offered for our health care providers who are stretched so thin in caring for the overwhelming number of seriously ill patients.
The women’s prayer group continues to meet on Monday evening at 5:15 p.m. via Zoom. Our annual church conference meeting took place Dec. 5, at 7 p.m., an parishioners from both Elmore and Worcester churches attended this annual business meeting and worship celebration.
Community members are invited to an outdoor carol singing event at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 20, in the church parking lot. All are welcome. Carol books will be provided. Those attending are encouraged to dress warmly for this socially distanced, outdoor singing event.
— Sharon Fortune
