Our Sunday morning church service welcomed back our children, as it was the first week of Sunday School. Scripture passages from James and Mark were read by Sharon Fortune. Patty Jacob served as our musician for the service and in playing the carillon afterward.
Pastor Sean Delmore spoke of the ways we live out our faith, connecting the Scripture readings to his sermon reflection. He spoke of how we are called upon to hold onto the mission of the church. He referenced the reading, saying that Jesus revealed who he is in his words to Peter.
Jesus is holding onto Peter in this passage. We were encouraged to look for the places in our lives where God is holding onto us.
Our church will hold an all-church meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 28 at 6:30 p.m. to plan as we move forward in our mission and outreach. We welcome everyone. There will be good sharing, refreshments and fellowship.
The pastor holds office hours at church on Tuesdays from 4-6 p.m. and at other times by appointment.
— Sharon Fortune
