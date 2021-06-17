Those who were present for the in-person church service on Sunday gathered physically at the church at 8:30 a.m. Scripture passages, read by Jeff Churchill, were from Ecclesiastes and Philippians.
Our church community was grateful to lay leader David Whitcomb who provided us with the sermon reflection and lead us throughout the service. The sermon focused on the inevitability, and yet resistance that humans exhibit, regarding change. We resist and fear change, yet we must embrace it. Our church is undergoing change as a new pastor joins us in July upon David Adams’ retirement.
We celebrated our recent graduates, with special mention of the Peoples/Stowe baseball team playing in the finals at Centennial Field this week. We prayed for those suffering health struggles and for those who recently passed away.
We will host a farewell party for our retiring minister on June 26, which will include a late afternoon fellowship time and barbecue on the church property. The women’s group, M&Ms, meet Mondays at 5:15 p.m. at the church. All are welcome.
— Sharon Fortune
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.