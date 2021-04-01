We are in the midst of Holy Week, a very special time in our church calendar. Parishioners who were present received palms in celebration of Palm Sunday, which they joyfully waved outside the church following the in-person service. Church members gathered again either physically at the church Sunday morning at 8:30 a.m., utilized the email program, or logged onto the Facebook livestream broadcast during the service.
Scripture readings were from Mark and Philippians. Thanks to our musicians, Patty Jacob and Susanna Burnham, for providing music and for playing the Carillon, which sounded throughout the village following the service.
Plans for celebration during the Easter season are as follows:
• Easter Sunday: Brief morning service at the Elmore dam at 6:30 a.m. led by David Whitcomb. Church service, 8:30-9:15 a.m., will be livestreamed on Facebook. Drive-thru communion at 9:15 a.m.
• Prayer vigil signup for Good Friday, noon through 7 a.m. on Easter Sunday. Contact Faith Boudreau to sign up.
Easter lilies may be purchased through Susanna Burnham for $15. They will be positioned on the altar and can be picked up on the church steps following the communion. If interested, email susannaguthmann2009@u.northwestern.edu.
The women’s prayer group continues to meet on Monday evening at 5:15 via zoom. All are welcome.
— Sharon Fortune
