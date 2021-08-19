Our Sunday morning church service featured scripture passages were from Psalm and Ephesians read by Sharon Fortune. Patty Jacob served as musician for the service and in playing the Carillon afterward.
Pastor Sean Delmore spoke of expressing our gratitude to God. He connected the Ephesians scripture reading to his sermon reflection. Our world, created by God, is a large and diverse place, making it sometimes difficult to hold God as our focus.
The pastor encouraged us to lead lives of wisdom, according to God’s calling. We should strive to live in ways which express our thanks to God for our creation.
We prayed for those with health issues and for the people of Haiti, who just experienced a deadly earthquake. Joy was expressed for the successful concert held at the church on Saturday night, with those attending enjoying the performance of the two musicians from Nashville.
The women’s prayer group, M&M, will resume meeting in August on Monday evenings from 5:15-6:15 p.m. at the church.
— Sharon Fortune
