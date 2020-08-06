Two dozen parishioners gathered at church for our first indoor service on Sunday morning at 8:30 a.m. We proceeded into the building maintaining social distance and wearing masks.
The Worship Committee had prepared the inside of the building so that parishioners sat in every other pew. We celebrated communion using disposable individual containers that held the sacraments.
We did not sing inside the building, but did sing a hymn together outside at the end of the service. The call to worship and scripture readings from Romans and Matthew were read by Jeff Churchill. Patty Jacob provided musical accompaniment and played the carillon following the service.
Our community children received materials this week for use independently in their homes. These surprise boxes filled with activities were delivered to their homes this week. Many thanks to Faith Boudreau and her helpers in undertaking this outreach project.
The sermon focused on the importance of affirming that we see the hand of God in all things, including the miracle story in the Gospel and the natural occurrences that take on special meanings for us.
— Sharon Fortune
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.