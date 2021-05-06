The sermon focused on evangelism and inviting people in to join in God’s church. Christ’s resurrection allowed us to come into the world and invited us all to come into the world of God.
As the sign outside our church says, “all are welcome.”
Scripture passages, read by Jeff Churchill, were from Acts and 1 John. We prayed for those in need in our community, and especially for those suffering from horrid outbreaks of COVID-19, with thousands sick and dying in India. We celebrated communion using single-use disposable cups containing bread and juice.
Those who were present for the in-person church service gathered physically at the church at 8:30 a.m. Others utilized email or logged onto the livestream broadcast during the service. We followed the order of worship provided in the church bulletin by Faith Boudreau, and we received the Facebook livestream thanks to Kim Whitcomb. Patty Jacob and Susanna Burnham accompanied us musically during the service,
The memorial service for parishioner, Anita Morris, is scheduled for May 15 at 11 a.m. and will be held on the lawn outside the church. Those attending should bring chairs, umbrella (if needed) and face mask. There will be a committal service at the Elmore cemetery following the ceremony.
— Sharon Fortune
