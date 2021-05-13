Those who were present for the in-person church service on Mother’s Day gathered physically at the church at 8:30 a.m. Others utilized the email program provided, or logged onto the Facebook livestream broadcast during the service. We followed the order of worship provided to us via email and in the church bulletin through the continued efforts of Faith Boudreau, and we received the livestream thanks to Jeff Churchill. Patty Jacob and Susanna Burnham accompanied parishioners musically during the service. Scripture passages, read by Jeff Churchill, were from Acts, 1 John and John.
Pastor David spoke of the challenge to be a friend to all and especially to God. Humanitarian love is a goal. Christian love is persistent beyond humanitarian love. Our motivation to exhibit goodness is based on godly love. We should live our lives in celebration of God.
The memorial service for parishioner, Anita Morris, is scheduled for May 15 at 11 a.m. and will be held on the lawn outside the church. Those attending should bring chairs, umbrella (if needed) and mask. There will be a committal service at the Elmore Cemetery following the ceremony. Everyone is invited to join the family at church for refreshments following the committal service.
There will be a graveside committal service for Ray Johnson on June 26 at 11:30 a.m. with a reception following at the Morrisville VFW.
— Sharon Fortune
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.