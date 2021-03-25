On the fifth Sunday of Lent parishioners heard scripture read by Jeff Churchill from Jerimiah, John and Hebrews. Parishioners gathered at the church on Sunday morning at 8:30 a.m., utilized the email program, or logged onto the Facebook livestream broadcast during the service.
Pastor David focused on the way in which God calls us to embrace the suffering of Jesus on the cross. Christ’s death becomes the sign of his fruitful work. The cross tells us that our salvation is in God’s hands. Prayers were offered for those dealing with health issues. Joy was expressed for our beautiful spring weather and for sightings of spring birds.
Plans for celebration during the Easter season are as follows:
• Palm Sunday service, 8:30-9:15 a.m. in the church, livestreamed on Facebook. A drive-thru receipt in parking lot of palms for parishioners at 9:15 a.m.
• Easter Sunday: Brief morning service at the Elmore dam at 6:30 a.m. led by David Whitcomb. Church service, 8:30-9:15 a.m., will be livestreamed on Facebook. Drive-thru communion at 9:15 a.m.
Prayer vigil signup for Good Friday, noon through 7 a.m. on Easter Sunday. Contact Faith Boudreau to sign up.
Easter lilies may be purchased through Susanna Burnham for $15. They will be positioned on the altar and can be picked up on the church steps following the communion. If interested, email susannaguthmann2009@u.northwestern.edu.
— Sharon Fortune
