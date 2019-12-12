Parishioners were greeted for our 8:30 a.m. service by Kristen Rose, who also led worship and served as our scripture reader. Susanna Burnham and Patty Jacob were our musicians.
Pastor David Adams delivered the children’s message, reminding them of the Bible words invoking the golden rule; we are to do unto others as we wish them to do unto us. This belief exists not only in the Christian faith, but in many faiths throughout the world. His sermon expanded on this thought, reminding us that Christians are people who follow Bible scriptures. The Bible transforms our world and we trust in the word of God as delivered through the Bible.
As we enter the season of Advent there are many activities and programs sponsored in our church. On Sunday, Dec. 8, the annual caroling/hayride took place. Thanks to Brent Hosking for driving the hay wagon and to Faith Boudreau for organizing this community outreach.
Church members will trim the Christmas tree and enjoy brunch together on Sunday, Dec. 15 following the church service. Each Sunday during Advent marks the lighting of a special candle and a reading. The Wilders delivered this week’s Advent reading.
On Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m., community members are invited to a Blue Christmas service. This evening service acknowledges families and friends in our community who are experiencing grief during the holiday season. This special service provides a quiet reflective remembrance of what Christmas is meant to be. All are welcome.
Upcoming events:
• Women’s group will meet at Pat Anderson’s home on Thursday, Dec. 19, at 5:15 p.m. for appetizers and fellowship. All women in the church community are invited.
• Bible class, Saturday mornings at the Wilders at 8:30 a.m.
*Sunday school Christmas pageant, Dec. 22, 8:30 a.m. at church.
• Christmas Eve pageant at 6 p.m. for a choral dramatization of the birth of Christ. All are welcome.
— Sharon Fortune