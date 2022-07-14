We celebrated many joys in our church community Sunday. Thankfulness was expressed for those able to travel long distances to be with family during the summer months. We celebrated the successful fire department chicken barbecue held Saturday along with the auxiliary tag sale. We prayed for those suffering from illness and accidents.
Kevin and Susan Drew’s recent participation as leaders in the church summer program Wanakee is a joy. We prayed for those struggling in Ukraine and the horror of the war there.
Julia Compagna greeted parishioners and read Scripture from Colossians and Luke. Pastor Sean Delmore asked us to consider who is our neighbor, and how do we relate to them? Do we stop to help those in need? Being a good neighbor and friend is a concept that can shift and change over time. Jesus challenged us to be a good neighbor to those around us, even when we disagree or disapprove of them or their beliefs.
M&M’s will not meet in July but will resume in August. Vacation Bible school is the last week of July, and all community school-aged children are welcome to attend. The program runs from 9 a.m. to noon each day. Transportation can be provided if needed. Contact Faith Boudreau for more information or to register.
— Sharon Fortune
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.