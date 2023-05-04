We gathered at church for Sunday worship with the acknowledgement that Jesus is the shepherd of us all, praying that those who need Christ in this moment would not be found lacking. While we all pass through difficult and dark trials caused by evil forces, we should not be afraid as Christ is at our side and with us.
Scripture passages from Acts and John focused on Christ as the shepherd. Pastor Sean Delmore spoke of Christ as the gatekeeper who leads and protects us. The way we get to safety is through Christ. We are led into goodness in life via Christ’s teachings and example.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.