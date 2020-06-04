Pastor David Adams’ weekly email message to parishioners explained Elmore’s plan regarding church attendance and the reopening of the building for services. According to the state guidelines outlined by Gov. Phil Scott, 25 percent capacity, or a total of 45 people, may gather inside for worship. We will follow established guidelines and recognize the importance of listening to one another’s concerns regarding gathering safely for in-house worship and to create our own plan for re-entry. The Worship Committee will review and map out this plan at their upcoming meeting next week. Some parishioners will not yet be ready to enter even this reduced concentration of people in worship. Thus, we all need to be patient, take care and proceed safely. Concerns or questions should be directed to Pastor David Adams. We will go forward in the Spirit and love of Christ.
Prayer concerns included those struggling with loss of loved ones, illness and the many hardships presented by the pandemic. Additional prayers were offered for our entire country with riots, protests and violence spreading as we struggle with racial discrimination and hatred. Joy was expressed for family members who are doing well and outreach from church members to those suffering in our community.
Pastor David’s sermon focused on second acts, those who recreate themselves after having a different mission and former self. We should remember that no matter where we are in life, we can live a second act.
Trustees will meet next Tuesday, June 9, at 7 p.m.
— Sharon Fortune