Scripture passages from 1 Timothy and Luke were read by Kevin Drew, who also greeted us upon arrival for our Sunday worship service. Patty Jacob served as musician.
We prayed for many things including those struggling with kidney disease, COVID-19, depression, anxiety and loneliness. We prayed for travel mercies for those on the roads and in the skies this fall, and for the Mooneys who return to New Jersey next weekend.
Gratitude was expressed for the successful walk for ALS on Saturday and especially for Pat Gallant who struggles with the disease. May the funds raised through events such as these expedite treatment and a cure. We celebrated parishioners who have undergone surgery recently and are doing well.
Pastor Sean Delmore asked what we hold onto even in our most doubting moments. The Scripture readings and pastor’s sermon addressed the power people can exert in order to isolate themselves.
Our potluck meal and planning meeting this week focused on ways in which we as a church can reach out to those in need of support in our community.
Bible study resumes this Thursday at 6 p.m. and focuses on Genesis. The women’s M&M prayer group continues its Monday evening gatherings.
— Sharon Fortune
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.