Sunday’s church service included acknowledgement of our gratitude in attending worship together. We asked God to be with each of us and to feed our hearts and souls with transforming love.
Our monthly communion took place with sacraments administered by Pastor Sean Delmore and assistance from Jill Paige and Sharon Fortune. Merri Greenia read Scripture passages from Genesis and Matthew. Joys and concerns included gratitude for the trustees and other parishioners who worked Saturday power washing the church and moving items in the basement in preparation for removal of sheetrock that became wet in the recent flooding. We were grateful for the Bible school slide show prepared by Abigail and Faith Boudreau. The pictures reflect the children who attended the week-long program having a wonderful time together.
