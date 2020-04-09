On a warm and calm morning, our celebration of Palm Sunday featured a table set up in the middle of the church parking lot with several elements on it — a cross, bread, grape juice and palms.
Outdoor music played; thanks to Patty Jacob and Jeff Churchill for preparing that portion of the program.
Parishioners drove into the parking lot and remained in their cars while receiving a palm in celebration of Palm/Passion Sunday. Communion sacraments were symbolic only, as the first Sunday of each month typically has us receiving communion.
Pastor David Adams, along with David and Kim Whitcomb, facilitated the distribution of palms, placing them under windshield wipers as people drove through the parking lot. About 20 families came to receive palms.
Thanks to all those who helped provide a safe celebration of Palm Sunday in spite of our necessity to stay physically apart due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Parishioners again received the weekly email copy of the order of worship, including the sermon, hymns and prayer requests. Many thanks to Faith Boudreau for her continued efforts to provide this to our congregation. A reflection upon our circumstances, in the midst of this health crisis, posed the question of “What within each of us must adapt for the good of all?”
As we celebrated Palm Sunday we were reminded that the good news is that Christ — who bounced on the back of a donkey riding into Jerusalem, facing his ultimate crucifixion — answers our prayers. Jesus comes not only to stand in solidarity right where we are, but also to redeem and to save us.
— Sharon Fortune