Our church services continue with indoor worship each Sunday morning at 8:30 a.m. The call to worship and scripture readings from Romans and Matthew were read by Jeff Churchill.
We greatly appreciate Faith Boudreau sending the weekly printed bulletin to every parishioner via email, along with requests for prayer concerns and joys.
Patty Jacob provided musical accompaniment and played the carillon following the service. Thanks to Patty for downloading the hymns from the internet so we have the benefit of hearing the hymns beautifully sung by professionals.
Prayers were offered for those suffering from Hurricane Laura’s devastation in the Gulf area.
Gratitude was expressed for our somewhat unseasonably cool weather, while other parts of the country are suffering from unbearable heat. Prayers were offered for the social unrest and violence that is plaguing some cities in our country and for those suffering in the pandemic. We are grateful for safe travels for our parishioners.
The sermon focused on our need to embrace love rather than hate. Paul’s words from scripture encourage us to bless others and to honor goodness. Overcoming evil with goodness is our Christian mantra and should be the focus throughout our daily lives.
Trustees meet on Tuesday, Sept. 8, at 7 p.m. and the administrative council will meet on the Tuesday, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m. Women’s prayer group meets each Monday at 5:15 p.m. outside the church, weather permitting.
— Sharon Fortune
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.