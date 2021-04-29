The sermon focused on Christ as the good shepherd. Jesus laid down his life for us, as a good shepherd would do, to keep his flock from danger. He protects and guides us in the proper way. The Old Testament provides us with an exploration of our truths.
Scripture passages, read by Jeff Churchill, were from Acts, 1 John and John. We prayed for those in need in our community, including those struggling with health issues and those facing moving transitions.
Special mention was made of the children and teens who will be returning to fuller school schedules following April vacation, and the many emotional and academic needs of our students. We welcomed the Vosslers, who have returned from Florida to join our worship service.
Those who were present for the in-person church service gathered physically at the church at 8:30 a.m. Others utilized the email program provided, or logged onto Facebook live during the service. We followed the order of worship provided to us via email and in the church bulletin through the continued efforts of Faith Boudreau, and we received the livestream thanks to Kim Whitcomb. Patty Jacob accompanied us musically during the service, and played the Carillon, which sounded throughout the village after the service.
The memorial service for parishioner, Anita Morris, is scheduled for May 15 at 11 a.m. and will be held on the lawn outside the church.
The women’s prayer group continues to meet on Monday evening at 5:15 via zoom. All are welcome.
— Sharon Fortune
