Parishioners gathered once again on Sunday morning in the church parking lot to celebrate together in worship. Pastor David Adams led people through the service. Once again, items for donation to the food shelf were collected. Thanks to our faithful parishioners who served as worship leader and offered musical accompaniment. Later that morning other parishioners connected via a Zoom meeting, thanks to Jessica Dambach. Through the continued efforts of Faith Boudreau, parishioners received the weekly Order of Worship via email.
The Worship Committee will meet again this week to map out the plan to return to services inside the church building. We will be patient, take care and proceed safely.
Prayer concerns included those struggling with illness and the many hardships presented by the pandemic. Additional prayers were offered for our entire country with the riots, protests, and violence spreading as we struggle with racial discrimination and hatred. Joy was were expressed for the celebrations this past week honoring our 60-plus graduating seniors from Peoples Academy.
Pastor David’s sermon focused on a young woman who passed away at 37 named Rachael Evans. She was a controversial Christian evangelist. Despite her persistent doubts and knee-jerk cynicism, Evans found the right reason to stay with the church “because Christianity names and addresses sin” and directs us to the Lord, who cleanses and redeems us.
— Sharon Fortune