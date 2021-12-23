Sunday’s service focused on God’s love. Pastor Sean Delmore spoke of how there are many words for love in our culture, and that God is both loving and present to everyone, including those on the margins. As we prepare to celebrate the birth of Jesus, during Advent, let love remain a significant driver and motivator to enrich our connectedness and belonging.
The Scripture readings from Luke reinforced the nature of love as transformative. Susan and Kevin Drew lit the fourth candle on the Advent wreath, the candle of love. Christmas Eve service will be held at 6 p.m. and those attending should wear masks.
We celebrated a Blue Christmas service Thursday evening, acknowledging sadness and grief through prayer and lighting of candles as we remembered those no longer with us. The music accompanying the service, beautifully played by Abigail Boudreau, was both somber and uplifting. Charlie Cox played piano during Sunday’s worship service.
Following the worship service a dozen church members visited parishioner, Kristi Flanders, singing Christmas carols to our friend who is undergoing treatment for cancer. Our prayers are with her as well as many others dealing with illness and hardship.
We offered special prayers for our teachers, school staff and all the medical personnel who are experiencing such stress as the pandemic persists. We pray for God’s help as we strive to overcome fear and embrace hope.
— Sharon Fortune
