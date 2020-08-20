Our third indoor service was held on Sunday morning at 8:30 a.m. We sang the first hymn outside, then proceeded into the building, maintaining social distancing and wearing masks.
The call to worship and scripture readings from Genesis and Matthew were read by Jeff Churchill.
Patty Jacob provided musical accompaniment and played the carillon following the service. Thanks to Patty for downloading the hymns from the internet so that although we cannot sing inside the building, we had the benefit of hearing the hymns beautifully sung by professionals.
The sadness in the Elmore community continues as we experience the loss of our dear friend and faithful church member, Patricia Anderson. Prayers were offered for the Anderson family as well as the families of Warren Miller, Francis Hill and all those dealing with pain and loss.
The sermon focused on scars and how we cope with the scars of life. Pastor David recounted the story of Joseph. He acknowledged that while scars never go away, we need not let those wounds continue to hurt us.
Scars are a sign of healing in a painful world, the world in which God still makes all things good.
— Sharon Fortune
