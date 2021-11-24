On a sunny Sunday morning, we celebrated the season and recognized God as our creator as we prayed for peach, hope, possibility and healing. Our service featured Scripture readings from Revelations I and John 18, read by David Whitcomb. Pastor Sean Delmore’s sermon reflection focused on the ways in which we embrace the power of Christ in a struggling world.
We prayed for those recently released from the hospital, for those struggling with illness, and for the death of former Elmore resident, Adam Weslow. Gratitude was expressed for our youth at Peoples Academy and LUHS with their recent theater performances, which featured live audiences.
We remembered our beloved parishioner, Anita Morris, who died one year ago. Parishioners presented shoebox gifts for children in other parts of the world who otherwise might have no Christmas presents. These gifts connect us across the globe in mission outreach.
We celebrated Thanksgiving with a dinner at our church on Sunday evening. Two dozen plus parishioners gathered to share food and fellowship of the season.
— Sharon Fortune
