This Sunday in our church we celebrated communion, with Pastor Sean Delmore administering the sacraments. Sunday was World Communion Sunday, so it was fitting that our church celebrated this occasion with other churches throughout the world.
Several parishioners who worship with us in the summer months have returned to Florida or will be traveling there soon. Our prayers are with all those who are traveling south, that they may have a healthy winter ahead and return to us safely next spring. We continue in prayer for all those struggling with health concerns and illness.
Our church community members met on Tuesday, Sept. 26, to plan for our outreach and mission focus in the days ahead. Nearly two dozen parishioners met to discuss who we are as a church, what we need to focus on and how we can best fulfill our mission as God’s church in Elmore. Facilitated by the pastor, the meeting included a sharing of ideas and fellowship as we move ahead with our fall and winter plans.
The M&M women’s group continues to meet each Monday at 5:15 p.m. at the church. All are welcome.
— Sharon Fortune
