On the third Sunday of Lent parishioners heard scripture read by Jeff Churchill from Exodus, 1 Corinthians and John. Those present prayed for many things that people are struggling with, including health challenges and the ravages of the pandemic.
Those who have recently received the vaccine expressed gratitude. Prayers were offered for parishioner Kathy Wilder, who will be delivering the sermon to the congregation in Hyde Park next week. Congregants passed the peace, remaining socially distanced from one another.
Parishioners gathered once again either physically at the church Sunday morning at 8:30 a.m., utilized the email program, or logged onto the Facebook livestream broadcast during the service.
Communion was offered via single use packaging of juice and wafers. The prayer of confession was recited. Thanks to our church members who provide leadership: musicians Patty Jacob and Susanna Burnham; worship leader Jeff Churchill; and Pastor David for leading parishioners through worship.
Noteworthy was a beautiful banner on the church wall behind the pulpit that read, “It wasn’t nails that held him to the cross, but his love for you and me.” We remember our beloved, recently deceased church member Anita Morris, who made this banner.
The women’s prayer group meets on Monday, 5:15 p.m., via Zoom. All are welcome.
— Sharon Fortune
